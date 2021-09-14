CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ryder Cup 2021: Brooks Koepka calls team golf different, hectic and a bit odd week before Whistling Straits

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka has revealed he feels team golf to be "different, hectic and a bit odd" just over a week before hopefully taking his place in the US Ryder Cup team. Koepka was one of six automatic qualifiers for Steve Stricker's team for the 2021 edition but heads into the week at Whistling Straits under an injury cloud after withdrawing from the Tour Championship with a wrist issue.

