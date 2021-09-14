Mars rover Curiosity topic of virtual programs scheduled for Saturday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium is holding a set of virtual programs about the Mars rover Curiosity Saturday at noon and 2 p.m. in support of the Smithsonian’s Museum Day.

Megan Richardson Lin, the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover deputy project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will be the guest speaker. She will answer questions from the audience and provide the latest update on the rover’s progress.

Lin joined the JPL in 2008, working on the Mars Science Laboratory drill assembly and testing. She served as the Mechanisms Downlink lead, Mobility downlink team member, Drill Feed Anomaly Response Team lead and Engineering Operations Team lead before accepting her current role as the Mars Science Laboratory deputy project manager.

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curiosity-nine-years-roving-mars-in-support-of-smithsonians-museum-day-tickets-169315728903 .