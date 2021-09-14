NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often

When you think of the greatest players in the world, multiple names can pop up. The best of the best have been on top of the NBA for years. LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been considered the two best players in the world over the last decade. Now last season’s Finals MVP Giannis Antetkounmpo has entered the conversation of top dog. Still, it’s one name that’s never mentioned in the best in the world conversation, even though he’s the most impactful player in the game.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO