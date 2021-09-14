CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often

By TIM REYNOLDS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor NBA players, the scenario this season is simple: Get vaccinated or get tested, and often. The league told its teams on Tuesday that it is going ahead with a plan where those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will not need to submit to regular testing. Those who are unvaccinated, however, will undergo rigorous testing - one test on practice or travel days, and at least one test on game days.

