HOUSTON – For more than five decades, famed guitarist Carlos Santana has been the driving force behind the Afro-Latin-Blues-Rock genre. And now after more than a year and a half off, Santana is hitting the road with his band to perform all of the classics, as well as new music from his latest studio album, ‘Blessings and Miracles.’

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO