CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Calm through Wednesday, next rain Thursday

By Dave Anderson
cbs3duluth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEATHER STORY: Last night's dual low pressure systems delivered a half to full inch of rain to many of our towns. Now, higher air pressure has taken over to calm things down for a while. Tuesday night should continue to clear and Wednesday should be mostly sunny. By Thursday, another pair of low pressure systems could form and bring back a 70% rain chance. The latest charts indicate this could be a soaker, too. A half to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible. Temperature trends this week include a lot of near normal days but there will be one day ahead with a pretty big warm up. The normal is near 69 but we may run 70-75 most days and Sunday could hit 80.

cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Storms knock out power and cause flooding in Northwest Wisconsin

IRON RIVER, WI — Monday evening’s storms caused problems along Highway 2 in Northwest Wisconsin. In Ino around 8 p.m., crews worked to fix downed lines and restore power to about 500 households in the area. Strong winds took down trees and power lines across the area. We were told...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Wsw
WTVC

Rain at times through early Wednesday, then drier and cooler

WEATHER ALERT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING - FLASH FLOOD THREAT. Off and on periods of rain during the night, otherwise cloudy with patchy areas of fog. Overnight temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More showers and not as heavy of rain on Tuesday. In between showers skies could become...
ENVIRONMENT
Roanoke Times

Widespread pouring rain likely through Wednesday

The most widespread, and for many locations, heaviest rainfall in months appears likely through Wednesday across much of western Virginia, as a combination of seasonal factors intersect. A strong upper-level low with associated cold front is digging into the central and eastern U.S., providing abundant lift, and also turning wind...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs3duluth.com

Showers and storms likely tonight, calmer and cooler weather comes Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The sunny but humid weekend gave the atmosphere plenty of moisture to turn into rain on Monday. Many Minnesota towns have already received more than an inch. There is a 70% chance for more Monday night. On the Wisconsin and U.P. side, severe thunderstorms are also possible. As early as Tuesday morning, high air pressure will take over for the rain making low pressure system and bring back the sun. The sun should then stick around for most of the week ahead. Temperatures will be cooler than normal this week.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Wind Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CDT

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS. * WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 45 to 55. mph. Some gusts could be as high as 60 mph as times. * WHERE…Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands. of the Grand Portage Reservation.
DULUTH, MN
WVNT-TV

Heavy rains both Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday, rain is looking likely for most of us as a potent cold front begins to push in from the west. We’ll be ahead of the front all day and that will be enough to spark up some scattered to widespread showers and storms across the region. Highs in the mid-70s.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Cooler temperatures move in today, patchy frost tonight

High pressure moves in from our west for Tuesday which brings decreasing cloud cover by mid morning. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph which could spark a quick shower for a few up north. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s, low 60s under partly sunny skies. Overnight, we'll see clear skies and chilly temps down in the 30s and 40s. Frost will be a possibility for those inland into Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy