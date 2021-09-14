Calm through Wednesday, next rain Thursday

WEATHER STORY: Last night's dual low pressure systems delivered a half to full inch of rain to many of our towns. Now, higher air pressure has taken over to calm things down for a while. Tuesday night should continue to clear and Wednesday should be mostly sunny. By Thursday, another pair of low pressure systems could form and bring back a 70% rain chance. The latest charts indicate this could be a soaker, too. A half to three quarters of an inch of rain is possible. Temperature trends this week include a lot of near normal days but there will be one day ahead with a pretty big warm up. The normal is near 69 but we may run 70-75 most days and Sunday could hit 80.