In Deathloop getting invaded is part of the game, but some players might want to turn them off. One one hand you’ve got Cole who is trying to Break the Loop and Julianna that is trying to Protect the Loop. While all players will start out as Cole they will quickly find that Juliana will be standing in their way. The thing about Deathloop is that this can either be a human player or an AI controlled opponent trying to stop your progress. In this guide we’ll explain how to turn off invasions by human players in Deathloop.

