CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman, AL

A Man Died After Being Turned Away From 43 ICUs At Capacity Due To COVID, Family Says

By Scott Neuman
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ray DeMonia, 73, was born and raised in Cullman, Ala., but he died on Sept. 1, some 200 miles away in an intensive care unit in Meridian, Miss. Last month, DeMonia, who spent 40 years in the antiques and auctions business, suffered a cardiac emergency. But it was because hospitals are full due to the coronavirus — and not his heart — that he was forced to spend his last days so far from home, according to his family.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

COVID-19 Has Now Killed About As Many Americans As The 1918-19 Flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Coronavirus
City
Birmingham, AL
Cullman, AL
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia To Get Fewer Monoclonal Antibodies As Feds Take Over Supply

A recent surge in demand for powerful COVID antibody drugs has generated concerns about supply shortages in states that are heavy users of the treatment, including Georgia. About 70% of these lab-created drugs are being used in the Southeast. With that uneven distribution, federal health officials recently decided to take over supplies and allocate them through state agencies.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Regular Flu Season Looms As Wildcard As Georgia Hospitals Strain To Treat COVID Patients

It won’t be long before autumn comes to Georgia, but the changing season could bring more than just cooler temperatures and beautiful foliage. For pharmacists, cold weather means more people coming through their doors looking for relief from stuffy noses and sore throats or to ward off infection with a flu vaccine. October marks the start of the annual flu season, which typically worsens as the mercury drops before ending around May. And with Georgia hospitals still packed with COVID-19 patients, a bad flu season could mean even more strain on already stressed health workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cdc#Icus#Covid#Crmc#Cardiac Icu#Meridian#Npr#White House#Johns Hopkins University#The Washington Post
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In The Fight Against COVID, Health Workers Aren't Immune To Vaccine Misinformation

As new data shows 1 in 500 Americans has died from COVID-19 and the delta variant continues to surge across the country, the next challenge many health care leaders face is within their own staffs: the 27% of of U.S. health care workers who have not been vaccinated against the disease as of July, according to a study by The COVID States Project.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy