Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis join 'Luther' film; Mahershala Ali's 'Swan Song' gets December release date; and more
Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have been added to the cast of Idris Elba's upcoming Netflix film Luther, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Directed by Emmy nominee Jamie Payne, the film is described as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga," which originally aired on BBC for five season between 2010 and 2019. It followed Elba as DCI John Luther, a homicide detective who was often drawn into "the darkness of the crimes" that he investigated. Details on casting and a release date for Luther has yet to be announced.wjtn.com
Comments / 0