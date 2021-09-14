CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis join 'Luther' film; Mahershala Ali's 'Swan Song' gets December release date; and more

By The Hollywood Reporte r
wjtn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have been added to the cast of Idris Elba's upcoming Netflix film Luther, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Directed by Emmy nominee Jamie Payne, the film is described as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga," which originally aired on BBC for five season between 2010 and 2019. It followed Elba as DCI John Luther, a homicide detective who was often drawn into "the darkness of the crimes" that he investigated. Details on casting and a release date for Luther has yet to be announced.

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
heyuguys.com

Mahershala Ali features in first look images for Apple TV series ‘Swan Song’

Apple Tv has debuted a number of first-look images of the movie ‘Swan Song’ featuring Mahershala Ali. Set in the near future, the story is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “Swan Song” explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.
TV & VIDEOS
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ film ‘Swan Song’ starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Awkwafina set to premiere December 17

Back in February of last year, Apple officially announced it had secured the streaming rights to a futuristic drama starring Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and directed by Benjamin Cleary (Stutterer). It was described as a “genre-bending drama” at the time, but, unfortunately, there wasn’t much else to go on. Certainly not a release date. But that’s changing today.
TV & VIDEOS
tribuneledgernews.com

Mahershala Ali joins Leave The World Behind cast

Mahershala Ali is to star in 'Leave The World Behind'. The 47-year-old actor has boarded the cast of the Netflix thriller and will feature alongside Julia Roberts. The 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail will direct the flick, which is an adaptation of Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name. It...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Beach
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Keith David
Person
William Jackson Harper
Person
Mahershala Ali
Person
Andy Serkis
Cult of Mac

Star-studded Apple TV+ Swan Song Oscar-bait gets release date

The genre-bending film Swan Song is reportedly nearing its debut on Apple TV+. It’ll star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, and the cast includes Glenn Close, Awkwafina and Naomie Harris. In addition to appearing on the streaming service, Apple is planning a limited theater release beginning December 17 to qualify the movie...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Mahershala Ali to Star in Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind' Opposite Julia Roberts

Mahershala Ali has officially joined Netflix's high-profile adaptation of Leave the World Behind, the adaptation of the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam, Deadline reports. He will join Julia Roberts, who also serves as a producer under her Red Om Films banner. Leading the creative is Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, who will direct and produce through his own studio, Esmail Corp. Ali will replace Denzel Washington, who was circling the project last year when it was first announced.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Film#Dci#Apple Tv#Abc Audio
wbch.com

Kevin Hart's 'True Story' drama gets November release date; Giancarlo Esposito joins Netflix 'Jigsaw' series; and more

Netflix has set a November 24 release date for True Story, an upcoming limited series loosely based on the life of Kevin Hart. The seven-episode drama follows Hart as Kid, a world famous comedian whose life suddenly hangs in the balance after "a lost evening with his wayward older brother" threatens to destroy everything he’s built. Wesley Snipes, who has been tapped to play Hart's older brother, will star alongside Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, and Billy Zane. True Story officially marks Hart’s dramatic series debut.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, According to You

The 2021 Emmy Awards is always an occasion to make a statement on the red carpet. This year’s black tie affair featured an array of bold and statement-making looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded select celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many actors’ and actress’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock, surprise and confusion over a variety of celebrities’ outfits that appeared on the carpet throughout the evening. From colorful suits to supersized sleeves, discover some of the 2021 Emmy Awards’ worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Elvira Actress Cassandra Peterson Comes Out, Reveals 19-Year Relationship With Woman

Cassandra Peterson, the actress and performer best known to the world as the horror host Elvira, has officially come out. Peterson broke the news in her latest memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, which was released wherever books are sold on Tuesday. As Peterson revealed, she has been in a 19-year romantic relationship with another woman, Teresa "T" Wierson. Peterson was previously married to musician-turned-manager Mark Pierson from 1981 to 2003, and the couple have one daughter, Sadie Pierson. As Peterson recounts in her memoir, she first met Wierson at the Hollywood Gold's Gym after initially mistaking her for a man, and the pair's friendship turned romantic following her divorce from Pierson.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy