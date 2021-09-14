CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal lines distribution: Digital capabilities continue to evolve and expand

By Mark Breading
dig-in.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the insurance industry, the personal lines sector has frequently been the pioneer in building and enhancing digital capabilities. With increasing demands from both policyholders and distribution partners for digital solutions, technology innovation was and remains imperative to both staying relevant and increasing market share. Simply put, insurers that do not continue to prioritize their digital capabilities risk being left behind or, even worse, becoming obsolete. Distribution partners, including retail agencies, brokers, wholesalers, or MGAs, are currently focused on two key areas – user experience and ease of doing business. They are looking to partner with insurers that reduce friction points, increase efficiencies, and provide self-service digital offerings to both agents and policyholders.

www.dig-in.com

