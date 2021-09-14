CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

ABA Urges CFPB to Engage with Industry on Mobile Disclosures Research

aba.com
 6 days ago

The American Bankers Association last week wrote to the CFPB offering support for the bureau’s efforts to research how consumers interact with financial service providers on mobile devices and the delivery of electronic disclosures. ABA noted that “this research is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the bureau and. . . the results will have practical utility on the advancement of the public’s utilizations of disclosures.”

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
aba.com

ABA Highlights Industry Progress to Help Customers Securely Share Financial Data

In a statement for the record shared ahead of a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on consumer access to personal financial data tomorrow, the American Bankers Association emphasized that it fully supports customers’ ability to access and share their financial data in a secure, transparent manner that gives them control.
MARKETS
aba.com

ABA’s Tom Greco Assists Banks’ Adoption of Banking Technology

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued the push for more technology in banking, one of the people working to help banks digitize has been ABA SVP and senior counsel for contracts and technology Tom Greco, who was recently profiled in an article for Vanguard Law Magazine. “We’ve seen during the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aba#Cfpb#Disclosures#Mobile Devices#The Office Of Innovation
aba.com

ABA, Trade Groups: IRS Reporting Proposal Raises Data Privacy Concerns

The American Bankers Association, along with more than 40 trade associations, sent a joint letter to House leadership and members today expressing concerns about a controversial tax reporting provision floated by the Biden administration that would expand mandatory IRS reporting on bank account information. The proposal would require financial institutions to track and provide the IRS with the inflows and outflows of every account above a de minimis threshold of $600.
U.S. POLITICS
aba.com

ABA Urges FDIC to Provide Compliance Relief on Deposit Recordkeeping Rule

The American Bankers Association told the FDIC today that covered institutions continue to encounter major challenges in complying Part 370, which addresses timely deposit insurance determination recordkeeping. The rule requires banks with at least two million deposit accounts to upgrade deposit recordkeeping so the FDIC could use the system of a subject bank to make deposit insurance in the event of failure.
CREDITS & LOANS
aba.com

FHFA Proposes Changes to Regulatory Capital Framework for Fannie, Freddie

The Federal Housing Finance Agency proposed changes to the prescribed leverage buffer amount and the capital treatment of risk transfers under enterprise regulatory capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The changes are intended “to better reflect the risks inherent in the Enterprises’ business models and to encourage the distribution of credit risk from the Enterprises to private investors,” FHFA said.
ECONOMY
aba.com

OCC’s Hsu: Regulatory Coordination Needed to Ensure Level Playing Field

In remarks at an industry event today, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu called for coordination between regulatory agencies to address the significant changes that are taking place in the banking industry, particularly those related technology, payments and the rise of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. With regard to cryptocurrencies...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
aba.com

FDIC Launches Mission-Driven Bank Fund

The FDIC today launched its new mission-driven bank fund, through which private investors—including corporations, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations—have the opportunity to support mission-driven banks that support low- and moderate-income, minority and rural communities. Mission-driven banks—which include minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions—will be able to make pitches...
ECONOMY
cisco.com

The importance of digital-first engagement in a trust-built industry

In this blog I am going to ask you the reader two questions:. How important is digital-first engagement to your customers?. How many digital platform login or access failures will you accept prior to moving to a new institution?. How Important is digital-first engagement to your customers?. The ability for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
aba.com

FDIC Releases Strategic Plan for 2022-2026

The FDIC today released a draft of its strategic plan for 2022-2026 for public comment. Comments are due Oct. 1. The agency’s strategic goals include ensuring that insured depositors are protected from loss without recourse to taxpayer funding, that FDIC-supervised banks are safe and sound, that consumers’ rights are protected and banks are investing in their communities, that large banks can be resolved in an orderly manner in the event of bankruptcy and that resolutions are orderly and receiverships are managed effectively.
ECONOMY
aba.com

Letter to CFPB on Electronic Disclosure on Mobile Devices

Re: Docket No. CFPB–2021–0014, Agency Information Collection Activities: CommentRequest; OMB Control Number 3170–0048, Electronic Disclosure on Mobile Devices. The American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB or Bureau) notice and request for comment regarding electronic disclosure on mobile devices (Notice). We support the Bureau’s efforts to research this important issue, including by seeking information on how consumers currently engage with their finances on different devices. We believe this research is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Bureau, and that the results will have practical utility on the advancement of the public’s utilization of disclosures. Importantly, we believe that the Bureau can “enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information . . . collected” by working with industry stakeholders, like the ABA.
CELL PHONES
mobileindustryeye.com

Juniper Research ranks Infobip leader in mobile messaging

CPaaS company Infobip has been ranked as the leading service provider in mobile messaging by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard. The study assesses the capacity and capability, product positioning – including size of operations – financial performance, and sophistication of messaging solutions of 20 prominent vendors. Juniper Research...
INTERNET
outsourcing-pharma.com

Qualified mobile research nurses key to DCT success: Illingworth

A leader from Illingworth Research Group outlines exactly what makes a good mobile research nurse and what their duties in decentralized trials are. Technology is key in launching and operating decentralized clinical trials, but people also are an important part of the equation. With virtual and hybrid studies on the rise, the number of mobile research nurses involved in facilitating these trials also is climbing.
HEALTH
aba.com

Green Finance: These Banks Make Sustainability Their Mission

Many financial institutions are incorporating sustainability initiatives within their mission statements and marketing materials. A small but growing group is going further. Sustainability is foundational to their purpose and informs all aspects of their operations and marketing. Please join us for the virtual ABA Bank Marketing Conference, Sept. 27-28, for...
ECONOMY
aba.com

eBook: The New Growth Opportunity in Auto Refinance

The auto refinance market has historically been a small, unexplored offering for banks and credit unions. However, new market trends and innovations in AI underwriting technology now make it an emerging opportunity to fuel the growth of lenders’ auto loan portfolios. In this ebook, you'll learn 3 key strategies for...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Gender pay, promotion gaps wider in academia than in industry, research shows

For women in science and engineering, careers in the academic world tend to appeal for their flexibility and potential to make a difference. Recent research reveals a significant downside, however: Gender pay and promotion gaps are wider in academia than in industry, and that finding has researchers wondering why women so often opt for academia.
ECONOMY
Searchengine Journal

The State of SEO 2021: Key Industry Survey Findings [Research]

Do you love data? Are you looking for help to successfully guide your SEO strategy and career in the right direction for 2022?. If so, you don’t want to miss Search Engine Journal’s inaugural industry survey report, The State of SEO 2021: Insights, Opportunities & Threats. In it, you’ll find...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy