ABA Urges CFPB to Engage with Industry on Mobile Disclosures Research
The American Bankers Association last week wrote to the CFPB offering support for the bureau’s efforts to research how consumers interact with financial service providers on mobile devices and the delivery of electronic disclosures. ABA noted that “this research is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the bureau and. . . the results will have practical utility on the advancement of the public’s utilizations of disclosures.”bankingjournal.aba.com
