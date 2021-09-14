CFPB Issues Statement on Disaster, Emergency Supervisory Practices
Following several severe storms and wildfires this summer, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today reminded financial institutions of a previously issued statement outlining its supervisory practices with regard to major disasters or emergencies. The statement reminds financial institutions of regulatory flexibilities available in these situations, and the bureau noted that “supervised entities can make use of existing regulatory flexibility where doing so would benefit consumers affected by a major disaster or emergency.bankingjournal.aba.com
