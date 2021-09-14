CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Lecture series focusing on the history of disabilities coming to Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

A four-lecture series focusing on disabilities history and programs in Toledo has been scheduled in October by the Libbey House Foundation and The Ability Center of Greater Toledo.

The first in the series, “The Boy Who Changed the World: Toledo and the ‘Crippled Children’s Movement’” will be presented Oct. 7 by Barbara Floyd, a local historian on the Libbey House board. It will look at Toledo’s early history of assisting people with disabilities, starting with a young boy born with no limbs in 1901.

Later installments will similarly be held on Thursday evenings starting at 7 p.m. and preceded by a reception at 6:30 at the Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. in Toledo’s Old West End. Admission is free but space is limited. Tickets are available through libbeyhouse.org.

Subjects for the later lectures are “The Ability Center of Toledo at 100,” “The Toledo State Hospital: A History,” and “Disability History: A Personal View” told by Tim Harrington, the Ability Center’s director.

The Blade

Robert E. Yenrick (1929-2021)

Robert E. Yenrick, who coached numerous Toledo boys and girls sports teams and won accolades for his lifelong dedication to volunteering, died Tuesday at his Rossford home. He was 91.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

James C. Intagliata (1941-2021)

James C. Intagliata, a health insurance negotiator by day, who by night became “the voice of the Cardinals,” as the longtime announcer for Cardinal Stritch High School games, died Friday in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital. He was 80.
NORTHWOOD, OH
The Blade

The Blade

