Lecture series focusing on the history of disabilities coming to Toledo

A four-lecture series focusing on disabilities history and programs in Toledo has been scheduled in October by the Libbey House Foundation and The Ability Center of Greater Toledo.

The first in the series, “The Boy Who Changed the World: Toledo and the ‘Crippled Children’s Movement’” will be presented Oct. 7 by Barbara Floyd, a local historian on the Libbey House board. It will look at Toledo’s early history of assisting people with disabilities, starting with a young boy born with no limbs in 1901.

Later installments will similarly be held on Thursday evenings starting at 7 p.m. and preceded by a reception at 6:30 at the Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. in Toledo’s Old West End. Admission is free but space is limited. Tickets are available through libbeyhouse.org.

Subjects for the later lectures are “The Ability Center of Toledo at 100,” “The Toledo State Hospital: A History,” and “Disability History: A Personal View” told by Tim Harrington, the Ability Center’s director.