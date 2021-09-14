CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Hansen's summer countdown series is now a book, and Star readers get 25% off

By Arizona Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Hansen's summer-long countdown series, "Hansen's Hundred," is now a coffee-table book, and readers of the Star can get 25% off the purchase price. The book is a must-read for fans of Tucson high school sports, the Arizona Wildcats and even the city's long-departed pro teams. Featuring profiles baseball players, football players, basketball players, golfers, pioneers, visionaries, trailblazers, all manner of coaches and even an equipment manager and columnist, "Hansen's Hundred" captures what makes Tucson a thriving sports city.

