Greg Hansen's summer countdown series is now a book, and Star readers get 25% off

The Arizona Wildcats are still searching for their first win of the Jedd Fisch era — and the first in 15 games, which dates back to the 2019 season — after the UA fell to Northern Arizona 21-19 in Tucson Saturday night. NAU's win over the Wildcats marked the first time since 1932 that the Lumberjacks were able to defeat their in-state FBS rival.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO