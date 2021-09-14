CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Vista, AZ

Our View: How did we get here?

myheraldreview.com
 6 days ago

Last week Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was approached by a “concerned parent” who insisted his agency investigate massive child abuse in Sierra Vista. After a face-to-face meeting with the complainant, who brought a petition signed by 72 area residents, the sheriff dismissed the child abuse allegation after learning that the focus was on the temporary mask mandate imposed by the Sierra Vista Unified School District. The complainant wanted the sheriff to arrest the superintendent and members of the school board for alleged abuse.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Vista, AZ
Crime & Safety
Cochise County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Health And Welfare#Ours
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy