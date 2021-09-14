Our View: How did we get here?

Last week Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was approached by a “concerned parent” who insisted his agency investigate massive child abuse in Sierra Vista. After a face-to-face meeting with the complainant, who brought a petition signed by 72 area residents, the sheriff dismissed the child abuse allegation after learning that the focus was on the temporary mask mandate imposed by the Sierra Vista Unified School District. The complainant wanted the sheriff to arrest the superintendent and members of the school board for alleged abuse.