Like most of the greats, we only know him by one name: Carmelo. Well-worn on the national consciousness now, it's a moniker that, at one point in the athlete's life—long before he began what'll likely finish as a Hall of Fame career—he never wanted. After moving from Red Hook to Baltimore as a third-grader, Anthony decided that he'd leave behind the name of his father, the social justice activist Carmelo Iriarte, who died when Anthony was just two years old. None of his classmates had ever heard it, no one could even pronounce it, frequently calling him Corolla or Car-mayo instead, so, really, why not become someone else?

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO