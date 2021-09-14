Over-50s in Scotland to get booster jabs as Nicola Sturgeon ramps up vaccination drive
About three million Scots are to be offered a coronavirus booster jab under a major expansion of the vaccination programme to launch next week, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. The First Minister revealed on Tuesday that all Scots over 50, as well as frontline healthcare workers and those with compromised immune systems, would be able to book appointments for a third dose by next month at the latest.www.telegraph.co.uk
