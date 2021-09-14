EAC softball kicks off its fall season

Eastern Arizona College softball started its fall season of scrimmages and opened up on September 11 vs. AZ Desert Thunder from Tucson. "They are always well-coached and skilled players and after 14 innings of scrimmages, it was a great day all around," said Coach Kate McCluskey. "EAC is sporting 18 freshmen players and six sophomores for the largest roster that we have ever had. The team will be exciting to watch grow and get better."