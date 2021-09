REVIEW – Was there really a need for yet another film adaptation of Cinderella? Maybe not, but the new musical “Cinderella” from Kay Cannon it is so enjoyable that we are happy to watch this new version as well. The film is available for free in streaming on the platform of Prime Video from September 3. It is in fact a production Amazon, Not Disney. Filming began in February 2020 and the film was originally intended for theatrical distribution. Then there was the interruption on set due to the emergency Covid and finally it was decided to broadcast on the small screen at home. Yet this does not detract from the exciting quality the film enjoys.

