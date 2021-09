Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes about who will take Manchester United’s penalties this season but refused to give any clues as to his decision.Ronaldo will make his second United debut against Newcastle United on Saturday after Solskjaer confirmed that the £19.8m signing from Juventus would play some part, either as a starter or a substitute.The United manager would not say whether Ronaldo or Fernandes will step up to the spot if Newcastle concede a penalty for the fourth straight Premier League game this season.Fernandes established himself as United's first-choice taker last season and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO