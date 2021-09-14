2021 MIT Sloan CFO Summit Presents “Optimism and Excellence” With CFOs From Bristol Myers Squib, Spotify, Stripe and ViacomCBS
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MIT Sloan CFO Summit, the premier conference for CFOs, celebrates its 19th anniversary with a focus on “Optimism and Excellence” at this year’s event. The one-day conference features leadership insights and expertise on panel sessions that include M&A 2021, Upskilling the Team, Long-Term Thinking; Pivots: Big and Small; Data, Automation and KPIs and the CFO Guide to Digital Business.www.businesswire.com
