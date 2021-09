Following lawsuit threats by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase is killing its proposed loan product Coinbase Lend and its associated waitlist. “Our goal is to create great products for our customers and to advance our mission to increase economic freedom in the world,” the company said in a blog post. “As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program.”

