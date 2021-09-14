CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

River Walk Restaurant Row Job Fair

 9 days ago
On September 18 & 19 from 12 - 4 p.m., Centurion American and Refined Hospitality Concepts are teaming up to host a Job Fair for the River Walk Restaurant Row in Flower Mound, TX. Participating restaurants including Sfereco, Primo's MX Kitchen, and Scout are hiring for all positions. For those unable to attend the in-person job fair, applications can also be submitted online at https://refinedhospitalityconcepts.com/careers.

New Domino’s location under construction in McKinney

Interior construction is taking place for a new Domino’s Pizza location at 4550 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 100, in McKinney. This location will feature the pizza theater store design, meaning it will be an open concept that will allow customers to see the pizza being made. The store will also feature carryout, delivery and car-side delivery options. In addition to pizzas, Domino’s also serves pasta, sandwiches, chicken and more. It is scheduled to open sometime in October. www.dominos.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
McKinney eyes designs for wayfinding signs; Plano House of Comedy reschedules opening and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the Sept. 21 McKinney City Council work session, council members heard a presentation regarding the master plan and design concepts for city wayfinding signs. 7-Eleven is now under construction at 3601 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. Frisco. The first...
MCKINNEY, TX
A New Restaurant Brings Emu Fajitas and More Wild Game Dishes to Uptown Dallas

A new eatery serving up game meat dishes, boozy desserts, and plenty of bird puns is now open in Uptown. FireBird Fowl opened earlier this month at 2816 Fairmount Street. The restaurant is a project from David Taylor, the founder of booze-infused ice cream company DizziBrands, and Tim Summers, who most recently led the culinary team at Eataly Dallas. The duo initially wanted to open a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, but decided to change directions after seeing how many similar restaurants had popped up in Dallas over the past year.
DALLAS, TX
R&J's Bar and Grill opens in former Lucy's Lot location in Grapevine

R&J’s Bar and Grill held a soft opening on Sept. 9 at 451 E. Northwest Hwy. in Grapevine. The restaurant is located in the spot previously held by Lucy’s Lot, which closed in April. Menu items include burgers, tenders and some seafood entrees, such as crawfish etouffee and gator bites. R&J’s Bar and Grill also has a full bar. 817-424-0200. www.facebook.com/RJs-Bar-and-Grill-100127342336838/?ref=page_internal.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dogs and People Enjoy Paws in the Park

Grand Prairie—EpicCentral hosted their first Paws in the Park,a canine-friendly fiesta, on Saturday, Sept. 18…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
14 Best Photo Spots in the Frisco Area

Sometimes the mood needs a moment, a moment to be captured in a picture. An amazing day exploring the city with friends, a milestone birthday, or maybe a photoshoot to freshen up your profile – all worthy moments to put that camera to good use. Take advantage of the endless picturesque backgrounds in and around Frisco. We’ve got skate ramps, painted brick that pops, natural landscapes, water features, art sculptures, and more.
FRISCO, TX
An Easy Checklist for Baby-Proofing Your House

Much as you love your babies, you need to tear your eyes away from them sometimes! While you schedule appointments and make grocery lists, make sure your little ones stay safe. This easy checklist for baby-proofing your house will save you stress in the long run. Check for Hidden Hazards.
DALLAS, TX
Waitress Tells Couple to Remove Masks or Leave Restaurant

A Dallas-area couple says they were recently asked by a restaurant to either take off their face masks or leave the establishment. Natalie Wester and Jose Lopez said they were meeting friends at Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett on the night of Sept. 10 and that after placing an order for drinks and an appetizer their waitress said they needed to remove their face masks or leave.
ROWLETT, TX
Dallas Junior Forum’s “Imagine The Possibilities!” Luncheon To Feature Panel Discussion With Its Agencies

After having to cancel its annual fundraiser like so many others, Dallas Junior Forum members rallied to make their 2021 fall luncheon “Imagine the Possibilities!” and fundraiser even more successful for its beneficiaries. As DJF President Julie Crowley explained, “During the past 18 months of the pandemic, we recognized more...
DALLAS, TX
Gala Kicks up Heels for Irving Cares

Irving—Irving Cares celebrated its impact on the community during its Gala with a fun Boots…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
IRVING, TX
Crafty Adults (Adults)- Ticketed

The McKinney Public Library System's programs and events are free, but space is limited. Free tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to high demand:. Ticketed events are intended for individuals and families only. Limit of five attendees per registration on ticketed events. Organized groups and businesses must first...
MCKINNEY, TX
Plano Music House planning to open by end of September

Plano Music House plans to open by the end of September in the Prairie Creek Village development at 3047 W. 15th St., Plano. The music school will offer classes in piano, guitar, drums, violin, viola, cello, voice, music composition and music production for students as young as age 5. 469-443-8694. www.planomusichouse.com.
PLANO, TX
