River Walk Restaurant Row Job Fair

Interior construction is taking place for a new Domino’s Pizza location at 4550 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 100, in McKinney. This location will feature the pizza theater store design, meaning it will be an open concept that will allow customers to see the pizza being made. The store will also feature carryout, delivery and car-side delivery options. In addition to pizzas, Domino’s also serves pasta, sandwiches, chicken and more. It is scheduled to open sometime in October. www.dominos.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO