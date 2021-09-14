River Walk Restaurant Row Job Fair
On September 18 & 19 from 12 - 4 p.m., Centurion American and Refined Hospitality Concepts are teaming up to host a Job Fair for the River Walk Restaurant Row in Flower Mound, TX. Participating restaurants including Sfereco, Primo's MX Kitchen, and Scout are hiring for all positions. For those unable to attend the in-person job fair, applications can also be submitted online at https://refinedhospitalityconcepts.com/careers.flowermound.bubblelife.com
