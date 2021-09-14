Raptors: Players are thrilled to finally head back to Toronto after 2020

Having a good roll man is a little bit like having good gut health. You don’t really notice it all the time, but everything else works well as a result. The Toronto Raptors have gone a long time without an elite roll man. Even for the championship team, Marc Gasol rarely rolled out of the pick and roll, and Serge Ibaka was consistent and reliable, though never above average even among high-volume rollers. Aron Baynes was anemic. The most efficient option Toronto has had recently was Chris Boucher, who was very good, but whom Nurse decided against playing center for too many minutes a game due to other issues. It’s likely that Boucher will still run pick and rolls now and then, but he won’t be Toronto’s primary screen setter for the majority of games.

