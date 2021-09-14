Raptors: Players are thrilled to finally head back to Toronto after 2020
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 10: Fans gather at Jurassic Park to watch the Golden State Warriors play against the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) After a season spent far away from their Canadian home, the Toronto Raptors are finally coming back north, as it was officially announced that the Raptors will play their home games at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since the pandemic-induced hiatus the league took in 2021. Players like Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch will finally play in Canada.www.chatsports.com
