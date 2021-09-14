Raptors 905 announces 2021-22 season schedule, return to Mississauga

The Toronto Raptors had a very disappointing season in 2020-21. The squad never fully recovered after losing All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard and while they made the postseason in the NBA Bubble last summer, the season that just passed was a realistic showing of strength for the roster. Now, coming into this season, the only Canadian team kept the most important piece, forward Pascal Siakam, but lost long-time fan favorite guard Kyle Lowry, who left to join Jimmy Butler in Miami.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO