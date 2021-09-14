CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors 905 announces 2021-22 season schedule, return to Mississauga

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaptors 905, Toronto Raptors, Mississauga, Westchester Knicks, David Johnson, NBA G League, Canada, Toronto Blue Jays, COVID-19, National Basketball Association. A bit of expected, but still heartwarming news dropped from the Raptors 905 Twitter account today. G-League basketball is on its way back to Mississauga after a year and a half. Here’s the team’s full schedule in social graphic form, beginning with a pair of home games against the Westchester Knicks on November 11th and 12th:

