Wisconsin athletics: women’s hockey preseason rankings released; volleyball stays ranked No. 2

Cover picture for the articleFollowing another near flawless week from the Badgers women’s volleyball team, UW remains the No. 2 team in the country in this week’s AVCA D1 Coaches Poll. The Badgers received 11 first place votes, a slight increase from the nine first place votes they received in last week’s poll. Texas remains at the top of the poll, receiving 53 of 64 first place votes. The Big Ten has five other teams ranked within the top 25: Ohio State (No. 3), Nebraska (No. 6), Purdue (No. 9), Minnesota (No. 11), Penn State (No. 20).

