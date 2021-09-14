IU Bloomington climbs US News rankings; IUPUI ranks high in innovation, service learning

The University of Missouri–St. Louis continues to climb in the U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings. UMSL was once again regarded as a Tier 1 national university, moving up eight places to No. 118 among public universities in the 2022 rankings unveiled on Monday. UMSL climbed 19 places in the overall rankings, bringing its two-year rise to 42 places – the sixth-highest improvement in the nation during that span. It also received its highest-ever total score in the 17 measures U.S. News uses to inform the rankings.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO