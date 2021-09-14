CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU Bloomington climbs US News rankings; IUPUI ranks high in innovation, service learning

The new rankings of national and regional universities released today by U.S. News and World Report show a continued move upward for Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI. IU Bloomington ranks 26th among public national universities, a jump of five spots from last year’s rankings. Both IUPUI and IU Bloomington earned top 25 rankings for “programs to look for.” IUPUI tied for 21st for service learning, while IU Bloomington tied for 25th in the study abroad category.

