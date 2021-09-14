BMUD customers concerned about water

Black Mountain Utility District’s water customers have growing concerns about the water they are paying for after rust-colored water continues to be their normal. Locals hooked onto BMUD’s lines are reporting fowl smelling water, as well as low water pressure, sawdust-like material clogging faucets and pipes, and frequent water outages and advisories. The water is also ruining clothing items, especially white linens, that are put into washing machines for cleaning, according to customers.