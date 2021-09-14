CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's flashy new iPad mini video shows it's more mighty than ever

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's newly announced iPad mini has a new promo video to show it off. The new iPad mini will go on sale next week and can be pre-ordered now. Shared to YouTube following the completion of Apple's California Streaming event, the new video takes us on a while ride across the many different use cases an iPad mini could find itself in — and the whole video is shot in a way only Apple seems capable of doing.

