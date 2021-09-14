This latest Cinderella adaptation promises an update on the classic story imbued with Pitch Perfect pop, an intriguing idea in theory but a goal unrealized in practice. Camila Cabello makes her film debut as Ella, an orphan and aspiring dressmaker forced to live with her stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel) and her stepsisters, Malvolia (Maddie Baillio) and Narissa (Charlotte Spencer) after Ella’s father tragically passes away. When King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan) becomes impatient with Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) for his refusal to marry and assume the crown, he demands his son host a ball to find a proper match. A chance meeting places Ella squarely within the Prince’s sights, and, with the help of her Fabulous Godmother (Billy Porter) and a few gregarious mice (James Corden, James Acaster, and Romesh Ranganathan), and over Vivian’s objections, Ella makes her way to the ball in a dress of her own design and wows Prince Robert and the guests alike. However, the magic doesn’t last, and Ella is eventually faced with a decision to live a plush, royal life with the Prince or travel the world and pursue her dressmaking dreams.

