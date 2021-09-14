CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cinderella

By Staff Reports
theurbannews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fresh, new take on the classic story features an upbeat soundtrack and an alternative ending. The iconic Billy Porter plays Fab G, Cinderella’s fabulously magical godparent. “It’s about time we see a modern-day representation of Cinderella,’’ Porter shared with Today. “I want to change the world and encourage people to believe that they can be whoever and whatever they want to be, as long as they stay true to themselves.”

theurbannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is Billy Porter’s Net Worth?

Award-winning Broadway actor and renowned vocalist Billy Porter has a prestigious career on stage and on the screen. Most recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee starred as the genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the Amazon Prime live-action remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Porter, who is married to...
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Texas Actress/Singer Sparkles In the #1 Movie “Cinderella”

I got a chance to watch the new Cinderella this weekend with the family. Apparently, we weren't the only ones. The new Camilla Cabello 2021 version of the classic tale dominated the Labor Day weekend. It was the #1 Streaming Movie in America, the #1 movie on Prime Video, it had 5.6 Billion views on TikTok and 1.1 Million households watched the movie in a span of 4 days. Not only that, the soundtrack did well on iTunes and other streaming sites.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romesh Ranganathan
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
James Acaster
Person
Maddie Baillio
Person
James Corden
Person
Idina Menzel
marketresearchtelecast.com

3 versions of Cinderella to watch on streaming platforms

It took only a few days since a new version of Cinderella came to settle in the trends. Is about Cinderella, released last week directly on Amazon Prime Video and starring Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. On this occasion, the feature film is proposed as a modern musical that respects the classic fairy tale combining it with a daring side.
MOVIES
martincitytelegraph.com

Cinderella’s latest tale is one of female empowerment, but as a musical it falls flat

This latest Cinderella adaptation promises an update on the classic story imbued with Pitch Perfect pop, an intriguing idea in theory but a goal unrealized in practice. Camila Cabello makes her film debut as Ella, an orphan and aspiring dressmaker forced to live with her stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel) and her stepsisters, Malvolia (Maddie Baillio) and Narissa (Charlotte Spencer) after Ella’s father tragically passes away. When King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan) becomes impatient with Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) for his refusal to marry and assume the crown, he demands his son host a ball to find a proper match. A chance meeting places Ella squarely within the Prince’s sights, and, with the help of her Fabulous Godmother (Billy Porter) and a few gregarious mice (James Corden, James Acaster, and Romesh Ranganathan), and over Vivian’s objections, Ella makes her way to the ball in a dress of her own design and wows Prince Robert and the guests alike. However, the magic doesn’t last, and Ella is eventually faced with a decision to live a plush, royal life with the Prince or travel the world and pursue her dressmaking dreams.
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Why Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ made these 7 changes to the fairy tale

The latest "Cinderella" movie, now streaming on Amazon Prime, is not your mother's fairy tale. "This iconic story is told over and over again because it's always for the new generation," said its writer-director Kay Cannon. "I was excited to make a modern retelling for this new generation that's significantly different from what I grew up with and what my mother grew up with."
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Kay Cannon knows what you think of her 'Cinderella' movie

Once upon a time in 2017, production company Fulwell 73 requested a meeting with Kay Cannon about yet another feature-length "Cinderella." "I've had this idea and I just don't have time to write it," James Corden told her then. He went on to describe its opening frames: the camera soaring over a kingdom, settling into a basement and zooming in on Cinderella as she wakes up and breaks into song. Specifically, Dolly Parton's "9 to 5."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fab G#Cabello
ourcommunitynow.com

Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twist to the Classic Fairy Tale

Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you dancing in your seat and singing along—yes, it's a musical. With talented superstar Camila Cabello playing the namesake lead, you have to expect a certain amount of music. Imagine "Glee" crossed with a Broadway musical, and you get the picture. It's not all about the vocals, though characters do tend to burst into song at the drop of a hat.
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

14 ‘Cinderella’ Memes and Reactions That Encapsulate the Amazon Film

14 ‘Cinderella’ Memes and Reactions That Encapsulate the Amazon Film. The new Cinderella film is set in the same classic setting as the original, but with a modern narrative twist. This has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with some fans longing for their favorite past adaptations. The movie has sparked...
MOVIES
Dirt

Camila Cabello Finds Love at Waddesdon Manor in Amazon’s New ‘Cinderella’

Click here to read the full article. In Hollywood, what’s old is new again, it seems, with everything from “Sex and the City” to “Dexter” to “The Wonder Years” making much-heralded returns to the small screen. Even fairy tales aren’t immune from the reboot treatment as evidenced by Amazon Studios’ recent release of a live-action “Cinderella” adaptation. The film is the latest in a long line of iterations of the classic yarn about a kindhearted girl forced into servitude by her evil stepfamily who eventually catches the eye of a local prince. “Once” upon a time? Not so much! But...
MOVIES
Montclarion

Timeless Classic ‘Cinderella’ Receives a Modern Update

Amazon Prime Video closed out summer on Sept. 3 with the release of the musical film “Cinderella,” an anticipated remake of the Disney film of the same namesake, though the title may be all the two share. Still loosely following along with the original plot, viewers can expect to see...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

Cinderella director explains her radical reimagining — and ditching the villain

The new Cinderella is a #girlboss. When Camila Cabello’s version of the character goes to the ball in the new Amazon film, she hopes to show off her dress designs to prospective (rich!) clients. Though she’s often depicted just wanting a night off from housework, the Cinderella character is often maligned for passively waiting around for a prince to whisk her away. So writer-director Kay Cannon, who incidentally created Netflix comedy Girlboss, aimed to give her greater internal motivations.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ is the most-watched musical of 2021

The Amazon musical “Cinderella,” starring Camila Cabello, debuted over Labor Day weekend and was screened in 1.1 million households. According to Deadline, the film was available in over 240 countries that had access to Amazon’s streaming service. Amazon is celebrating “Cinderella” as the number one video on demand release over...
MOVIES
Niagara Gazette

CALLERI: New take on 'Cinderella' attempts to modernize fairy tale’s meaning

“Cinderella” is a timeless fairy tale that rose from ancient Greece about a young woman of simple means being swept off her feet by a charming prince. One extended version of the fable was finally written down for Europeans by Italy’s Giambattista Basile in 1634. The more familiar – and...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

“Cinderella” film with Camila Cabello: start has been postponed

All film fans have to wait a little longer. Almost a year ago, the shooting of the remake of “Cinderella“. In the lead role: Camila Cabello (23), who makes her acting debut in the classic fairy tale. The singer was in front of the camera for this project until October 2020 Cinema starts up. But it will now take longer than planned before it will appear on the big screen.
MOVIES
The Independent

Emmys 2021: Best-dressed stars, from The Crown’s Emma Corrin to Nicole Byer

After a year of virtual ceremonies and socially distanced red carpets, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here.As the highly-anticipated annual ceremony gets underway, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the best-dressed stars of the small screen as they arrive at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.The event, which celebrates the best talent in television, was largely virtual last year due to coronavirus restrictions. The Television Academy has allowed an in-person event to go ahead this year, although attendance has been limited to around 600 guests.Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting, with The Crown...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel talk about new 'Cinderella'

The cast of “Cinderella” sits down with TODAY's Natalie Morales to discuss the modern twist on the classic fairy tale in which Cinderella is a businesswoman. “It has much better values and much better messages for young people out there,” says Camila Cabello, who plays the title character.Sept. 7, 2021.
MOVIES
WTKR

Act 3 Podcast: "The Matrix Resurrections" First Look and "Cinderella"

This week on the Act 3 podcast, Steven and Chandler fully nerd out over the marketing and teaser trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections." Get in on the trailer breakdown and see if you're excited about this movie at the same level that the Act 3 boys are. There's also news about Disney's next attempt to translate their Haunted Mansion attraction to film and the new project from director Christopher Nolan.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy