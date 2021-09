How Steven Hooley Created A Multimillion Dollar Entrepreneurship By Age 26. Steven Hooley is a child computer prodigy. By the age of 7 he had such a deep interest that he created his own intelligent computer, “Jarvis”, that he could talk to and have it perform tasks. Steven’s grandfather introduced him to computers when he was 4, but his passion grew from a traumatic childhood. Even at a young age, he knew he wanted to change his life. Not wanting to be a victim of circumstance, he made a commitment to himself that he would use his natural abilities to do whatever it took to create a better life for himself and his future family. Today, Steven is a part of several tech projects and offers SaaS technology services to businesses around the world.

