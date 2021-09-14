CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Children's Research Institute Gets $11.5M For Child Obesity Studies

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal National Institutes of Health has awarded $11.5 million in renewed funding to the Arkansas Children's Research Institute and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to continue studying the effects of childhood obesity. The grant will help improve research infrastructure at the institute's Center for Childhood Obesity Prevention,...

