Senior Scientists – Online

By Danielle Rudolph
aces.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute Fall 2021 Courses & Activities. This series engages seniors interested in birdwatching/songbird population recovery. Participants are “senior scientists” of the Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute. Participants will assemble, install, manage, and monitor manmade nest boxes in their backyard or greenspace to provide suitable nesting sites for secondary cavity-nesting birds.

