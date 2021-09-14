CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Steven Joseph Brodeur, Jr.

By Roxanne Miller
WESTFIELD: Steven Joseph Brodeur, Jr., born on October 17, 1976, left this world to dance with the stars on September 9, 2021, at the age of 44. A lifelong resident of Westfield MA, Steven is survived by his daughter Abigail Brodeur, mother Debra Brodeur, father Steven Brodeur Sr., sister Michelle Brodeur, brother Todd Brodeur, nephew Jason Mateo, grandmother Ruth Seaha, and dear friend Angela Westcott. He also leaves behind too many cousins, relatives, and friends to list.

