CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Non-Surgical Face Lift for Subtle—Yet Sensational—Facial Rejuvenation

inkansascity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust the MedCosmetic Team with Experience and Artistry for a Natural Look. Decades ago, one of the only ways to look younger was with a surgical face lift. The downsides were many: the expense, extended down-time for healing, and outcomes that were unpredictable. No doubt you’ve noticed celebrities who altered their looks dramatically—and not in a good way. It was enough, as one Hollywood critic said about a famous actress, to alarm a spouse and frighten young children.

www.inkansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
vivaglammagazine.com

Today’s Best Non-Surgical Treatments for Your Face

Our faces start to age once we get into our 20s, which is known as intrinsic aging. Intrinsic aging is primarily controlled by genetic factors and can lead to lines and wrinkles, reduced face fullness, and thinner skin. Extrinsic aging adds to the problem caused by the sun and lifestyle...
SKIN CARE
houstoncitybook.com

Solaya Spa & Salon Wants You to Have a Fresh-Faced Fall. FOUR Facials for the Price of THREE!

AFTER A PARTICULARLY hot summer with plenty of time spent in the sun, our skin could use a refresh, and Solaya Spa & Salon knows the way to prep you for a cool fall glow. The new Brighter You Facial will soothe tired skin and smooth away the dullness from environmental damage and stress. The ultra-hydrating treatment is both exfoliating and invigorating as it re-energizes skin — from beloved skin line Natura Bissé.
HOUSTON, TX
Shawano Leader

Three facial treatments to know

Want to keep a youthful appearance for as long as possible? Discover the three facial treatments you need to know. Aesthetic medicine is one of the fields which is constantly experiencing innovations. Among three of the most recent technologies developed, discover the fractional laser, microneedling and pulsed light. The fractional...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Medcosmetic#Dysport#Mirabile M D#The Rha Collection
Elite Daily

The Best Organic Facial Masks

If you’re an eco-conscious shopper, you know how hard it can be to find skin care products that are truly organic. There are dozens of organizations in the world, both independent and governmental, that hand out organic certifications, and then there’s the added fact that the term ‘organic’ isn’t even regulated in the cosmetics industry. So when you’re shopping for the best organic facial masks — or any of the best organic skin care products, really — you’ve got two options: a product that boasts an organic certification from a governmental or third-party organization, e.g. the USDA, the Soil Association, ECOCERT, or NATRUE — or, a product that’s made either mostly or entirely with naturally derived ingredients. Other things to consider in terms of a product’s eco-friendliness are the type of packaging, whether or not a company is certified cruelty-free, and the company’s manufacturing and production processes.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Non-Greasy Face Oil Is Perfect for Transitional Weather

Fall isn't called transitional weather for nothing. It's the season to switch out nearly everything in your routine, from glasses of iced coffee to mugs of hot lattes, strappy sandals to snuggly sweaters, and airy blankets to hefty comforters. Same goes for skincare: When days of hot, humid weather start dwindling to be replaced by drier, chillier conditions, it's time to pull out richer products for an extra dose of hydration.
SKIN CARE
Allure

The 13 Best Eyelash Curlers for Your Most Lengthy, Lifted Lashes Yet

Eyelash curlers are hardly the most inviting product in a beauty lineup, but if big, lifted, lashes are your endgame, it's an essential beauty tool that you'd be wise to get comfortable with. When paired with your favorite mascara, an eyelash curler elongates and enhances your lashes, adding instant lift to even the shortest and straightest of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
MISSOURI STATE
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
FITNESS
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy