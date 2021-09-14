The Non-Surgical Face Lift for Subtle—Yet Sensational—Facial Rejuvenation

If you’re an eco-conscious shopper, you know how hard it can be to find skin care products that are truly organic. There are dozens of organizations in the world, both independent and governmental, that hand out organic certifications, and then there’s the added fact that the term ‘organic’ isn’t even regulated in the cosmetics industry. So when you’re shopping for the best organic facial masks — or any of the best organic skin care products, really — you’ve got two options: a product that boasts an organic certification from a governmental or third-party organization, e.g. the USDA, the Soil Association, ECOCERT, or NATRUE — or, a product that’s made either mostly or entirely with naturally derived ingredients. Other things to consider in terms of a product’s eco-friendliness are the type of packaging, whether or not a company is certified cruelty-free, and the company’s manufacturing and production processes.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO