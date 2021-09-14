CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Excellent Reasons to Visit AesthetiCare’s 20th Annual End of Summer Party

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at AesthetiCare threw its first outdoor extravaganza—a celebratory event to thank their loyal clientele—in 2001. It was such an unbridled success that the renowned med spa has continued to host the party each year. It’s now a must-attend fall event filled with nibbles, cocktails, entertainment, and some fabulous deals.

elkhornmediagroup.com

The annual 26th Summer Block Party this week

LA GRANDE – The annual 26th La Grande of Summer Block Party is set for Thursday, September 9th. This event is a way of celebrating the livability in La Grande. Instead of a social downtown as in the past, there will be a drive through at the Union County Fairgrounds. The change was made due to the guidelines set by the state on social distancing. Participants will enjoy free food. The event will be held from 5 to 7 pm that evening.
LA GRANDE, OR
whereyat.com

Six Entertaining Events for the End of Summer

First, a spectacular performance will be taking place at the Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell: the Broadway musical Cabaret. This popular show, set in 1930s Berlin, has a star-studded cast. Performances will be starting this weekend and running through October 16. 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell, cuttingedgetheater.com. Theater lovers will also...
SLIDELL, LA
5280.com

4 Reasons to Visit This Weekend’s Colorado Fall Home Show

The three-day show at the Colorado Convention Center features more than 200 exhibitors ready to help you design your dream home or refresh the one you’ve got. After a 2020 hiatus courtesy of COVID-19, the Colorado Garden Foundation’s Colorado Fall Home Show is back with a three-day event (September 17–19) at the Colorado Convention Center—the venue’s first consumer show since the pandemic began. Celebrating its 12th year, the show will feature more than 200 exhibitors with design ideas for every space in the house. Here, Jim Fricke, the Colorado Garden Foundation’s executive director, shares four reasons to turn off Pinterest and head downtown this weekend:
COLORADO STATE
chatsports.com

The best picks from Umbro's end of summer sale

Get up to 70% off a pair of football boots in Umbro’s end of summer sale. All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission. It’s that time of year again when the evenings start...
APPAREL
Madison365

Sunday’s 20th annual Viva México Festival will celebrate Mexican heritage, history, and culture

WLMV-La Movida 94.5FM/1480 AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day with their 20th annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19. , at Breese Stevens Field. Husband and wife, Lupita and Louis Montoto, founders and owners of La Movida Radio, are looking forward to continuing their tradition and enjoying time with their community.
MADISON, WI
skiddle.com

Summer of Love Boat Party + free after-party

7:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 7:15pm) Welcome to the new Summer of Love 2021 The Summer closing party and Sunset Cruise. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at Westminster Pier Victoria Embankment London SW1A 2JH »
LIFESTYLE
NPR

Lazy River: 25 Songs That Mellow The Summer's End

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music. My favorite days of summer are the ones when I'm floating. During the warm months, my friends and I make a habit of driving to our favorite Northern California swimming holes with sandwiches, a portable speaker and a cooler. We swim and lounge on inflatable floaties (I have ones in the shape of a donut and a glittery llama), soak up the sun on the rocks, drink pink, bubbly beverages and repeat until sundown.
MUSIC
Phoenixville News

PHOTOS: Pottstown's annual Fete en Blanc bids summer aideu

POTTSTOWN — Throngs of people wearing white thronged to Smith Family Plaza in downtown recently for the annual Fete en Blanc. Fete en Blanc, which means "Party in White" in French, is held to say goodbye to summer. As we all know, one does not "wear white after Labor Day,"...
POTTSTOWN, PA
hypebeast.com

Yardsale’s Fall 2021 Capsule Will Brighten the End of Summer

London-based Yardsale returns this season with a vibrant skate-infused collection for Fall 2021, designed to brighten the end of summer. A continuation of its Spring/Summer collection which centered around the brand’s logo, this capsule leans on the epochal motif again, which adorns everything from polos and plaid shirts, to hoodies and sweat shorts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wyo4news.com

Embassy Tavern’s End of Summer Street Dance – Saturday, Sept. 25

While the summer of 2021 draws to a close, the Embassy Tavern in Green River will be sending it off with a celebration to remember. On Saturday, September 25th, 80’s Rock Band OFF THE CHAIN will be traveling up from Utah with a 4-hour set prepared for all the rock fans in Sweetwater County. Rusty, the band’s sound technician, says Off The Chain’s live show is high-energy – a show that any fan of old rock bands like Cinderella, Whitesnake, Poison, and more should not miss.
GREEN RIVER, WY
thermopir.com

Enjoying the end of summer

Jazmine Waid and her younger sister Kathrine spin each other around to see who will fall first from being too dizzy. The sisters were enjoying a beautiful day in Hot Springs State Park.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
Martha's Vineyard Times

Museum hosts 20th annual Children’s Memorial Ceremony of Remembrance

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will hold the 20th annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 pm, with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 25. The museum, under license from the town of Edgartown, opens the tower to the public on a seasonal schedule and maintains the ongoing Children’s Memorial project.
EDGARTOWN, MA
skiddle.com

80’s Night - Summer Party

The Band are fantastic and I would recommend to anyone who enjoys 80's music to see them. The venue was good with a good atmosphere and standard but the drink prices were way over the top, 1 beer & 1 G&T £10 ish...crazy, we are not in London here..
ENTERTAINMENT
heraldstaronline.com

End-of-summer bash fun

The first East Springfield End-of-Summer Bash was held Sept. 5 on the grounds of the East Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 9845 county Road 39, Bloomingdale, and the East Springfield Community Center and hailed a success by Sue Call, community center treasurer. The five-hour bash was a combined effort of the fire department, auxiliary, community center and Christ United Methodist and Church of the Cross UMC, according to Call, who credited Gary McElroy, fire chief, with the idea that was followed up with a group meeting in June. “He’s done a fantastic job,” Call said. The festivities included food; baked goods and desserts; root beer floats; activities for children, such as Kurt James fun and games and face painting; a cornhole tournament; and a Chinese auction. “It all went well,” Call said. “It was a lot of fun.” Photos from the event were submitted by Call.
BLOOMINGDALE, OH
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Woman's Club Holds Their End of Summer Luncheon at the Hilton

Twenty-two Club members gathered at the Hilton Marco Island Resort Wednesday, September 8, 2021, for a delicious lunch in the resort's banquet room with views of the Gulf in the background. A raffle was held, and gifts were presented to the winners and all members commented on the attentive and obliging staff. The Woman's Club held monthly luncheons during the summer at various restaurants around Marco Island. Caitlin Robinson was this month's hostess and provided the gifts.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
zeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: The end of summer

It’s nearing the middle of September, so that means summer is almost over. Most have gone back to school already, the leaves are beginning to change, and there’s that hint of fall in the chilly air. Time to break out the cardigans and pumpkin spice!. Now, I don’t know if...
VISUAL ART
chestertownspy.org

Food Friday: The End of Summer

Some seasons end abruptly. One day it is freezing cold, the next it is warm and sunny. Summer ends next week, and it has been taking its sweet time. We have been having cooler mornings, but sneaky high afternoon temperatures have been loitering around. Like high school cool kids hanging in the smoking courtyard, they are tedious and must be borne.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Moonlit beach party marks end of summer in Dewey

Hundreds of revelers descended upon the beach just over the dune on New Orleans Street for the annual Dewey Business Partnership end of season party Sept. 18. Residents and guests enjoyed music by the 19th Street Band, a crush bar, food and an evening bonfire and purchased T-shirts and koozies marking the town’s 40th anniversary of incorporation. Children frolicked in the surf as it crashed over the berm onto the seating area.
MUSIC

