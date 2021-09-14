Six Excellent Reasons to Visit AesthetiCare’s 20th Annual End of Summer Party

The first East Springfield End-of-Summer Bash was held Sept. 5 on the grounds of the East Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 9845 county Road 39, Bloomingdale, and the East Springfield Community Center and hailed a success by Sue Call, community center treasurer. The five-hour bash was a combined effort of the fire department, auxiliary, community center and Christ United Methodist and Church of the Cross UMC, according to Call, who credited Gary McElroy, fire chief, with the idea that was followed up with a group meeting in June. “He’s done a fantastic job,” Call said. The festivities included food; baked goods and desserts; root beer floats; activities for children, such as Kurt James fun and games and face painting; a cornhole tournament; and a Chinese auction. “It all went well,” Call said. “It was a lot of fun.” Photos from the event were submitted by Call.

BLOOMINGDALE, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO