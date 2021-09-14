CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald, comedian and former ‘SNL’ actor, dies at 61

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
y100fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian, writer and actor Norm Macdonald died Tuesday following a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. Macdonald’s management firm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, told Deadline and The Associated Press that the “Saturday Night Live” star died after hiding his cancer diagnosis for years. His friend and longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra by his side, Deadline reported.

www.y100fm.com

Dispatch

'We lost a comedy giant': Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler mourn Norm Macdonald

Tributes are pouring in for Norm Macdonald after the the comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member died on Tuesday. He was 61 years old. Macdonald's manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed Macdonald's death, after a long but undisclosed battle with cancer. Macdonald's comedy peers and fans took to social media to react to his unexpected death, remembering the comedian as a "legend" and "comedy giant."
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
Lincoln Journal Star

Former 'SNL' star dies at 61; 'Thanks for all the laughs, Norm'

Norm Macdonald, the longtime “Saturday Night Live” funnyman known best as the host of “Weekend Update,” died Tuesday. He was 61. Macdonald succumbed to a nine-year cancer battle that he kept private, his management team told Deadline. “He was most proud of his comedy,” producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Norm Macdonald passes away at age 61

Famous actor and comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at just the age of 61 after a long and private battle with cancer. Norm Macdonald was a brilliant comedian and became super well known for his role on the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live. He appeared on the show as a cast member from 1993-1998. He was scheduled to appear at the New York Comedy Festival in November as part of the lineup.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

That Time Norm MacDonald Impersonated Tommy Lee on SNL

We lost one of the most ingenious comedic minds in history last week with the death of Norm MacDonald. Along with his timeless stand-up, talk show appearances and podcasts, MacDonald was well-known for his stint on Saturday Night Live, where he once played an enraged Tommy Lee while acting in a skit with Pamela Anderson.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

SNL star Norm Macdonald dead at 61 after secret nine-year battle with cancer

SATURDAY Night Live vet Norm Macdonald has passed away at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The comedian’s management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer for almost a decade. 1. Saturday Night Live star Norm Macdonald has passed away. Norm’s longtime...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Norm Macdonald Through the Years

Heartbreaking loss. Norm Macdonald died at the age of 61 after privately battling cancer for nine years. The comedian’s management firm Brillstein Entertainment confirmed his death to Us Weekly in September 2021, noting Macdonald chose to keep his health issues private over the years. “He was most proud of his...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Lorne Michaels teases SNL's Season 47, suggests Jason Sudeikis as host and pays tribute to Norm Macdonald backstage at the Emmys

Asked if any Saturday Night Live cast members are leaving before next season, which begins next week, Michaels said: “I’m not going to tell you much, because we haven’t announced who’s hosting, but I don’t think anybody will be heart-broken...I think people will be happy with what we have — that was me being evasive." Asked about Sudeikis' Emmy win for Ted Lasso, Michaels said: “He’ll be coming back soon – to SNL – I’m very happy about that as well. Which is sort of an answer to the first question, but in no particular order.” Michaels also spoke again about Norm Macdonald's legacy backstage, saying: "I think he meant the world to people there, I could tell you from the number of people I’ve heard from, and the people who’ve gone and talked about Norm. When you work with someone for that many years and they make you laugh and you’re aware of who they are as a person and a friend, I think Norm was one of the funniest people I’ve ever known and because he’s a Canadian, I’d put him up there in the top five...When he was at the show, I was always in awe of how long he could take to tell a joke and how long he would pause before he told another joke. He never pandered. He was always going to do it the way he wanted to do it, and if you waited, you were really happy you did. I call it integrity, but integrity probably has been mentioned fifty times tonight, but he had integrity.” ALSO: Sudeikis' Emmy speech mocks Michaels taking a dump.
TV SHOWS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald

NEW YORK — Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61. “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” — Conan O’Brien on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jim Carrey, Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, and More Remember Norm MacDonald

Comedians and celebrities are mourning the death of their friend and colleague, Norm MacDonald. The 61-year-old passed away on Tuesday after a nearly decade-long private battle with cancer. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Lori Jo Hoekstra, a producer and friend of MacDonald’s, said in a statement. “He never...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘SNL’ legends overheard at Lure swapping Norm Macdonald stories

Four “Saturday Night Live” legends got together Wednesday night to remember a fifth, Page Six has learned. Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, David Spade and Colin Quinn had an impromptu dinner at Lure in Soho after learning of the untimely death of Norm Macdonald, and were overheard sharing stories about the legendary “Weekend Update” host.
CELEBRITIES

