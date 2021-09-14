In Argentina's north, a 'white gold' rush for EV metal lithium gathers pace
SALTA, Argentina (Reuters) - In Argentina's remote northern Salta province, the silence of the desert landscape is broken only by the hum of machinery pumping salt-water brine to extract lithium, a sign of accelerating efforts to ride the global electric vehicle boom. Beneath the South American country's highland salt flats,...
(Yicai Global) Sept. 15 -- Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining will invest AUD2 million (USD1.5 million) to buy a stake in Australian miner Metals Tech, with the announcement boosting the stock prices of both companies today. Chifeng Jilong will buy 5.9 million new shares in Metals Tech for 30 Australian cents...
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain warned its food producers to prepare for a 500% rise in carbon dioxide prices on Wednesday after extending emergency state support to avert a shortage of poultry and meat triggered by soaring costs of wholesale natural gas . Natural gas prices have spiked this year as economies...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the size of the drill-ready "Solar Lithium Project" in Nevada. The project has increased from 3,202 acres to now totaling approximately 5,500 acres prospective for lithium. Cruz is in the process of applying for a drill permit and expects to be drilling this project as soon as possible. Nevada is the go-to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to be able to increase its footprint in this world-class district, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Lithium prices have recently broken out to 3-year highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
GOLD - Free Report) , Franco-Nevada Corporation (. AUY - Free Report) are well poised on their strong balance sheets and initiatives to lower costs. The Zacks Mining - Gold industry comprises companies that are engaged in extracting gold from mines, which are either underground or open pits. Mining is a long and complex process and requires significant financial resources. Exploration to evaluate the size of the deposit followed by assessment of ways to extract and process the ore efficiently, safely and responsibly, followed by the development of the mine, precedes the actual mining process. It takes normally 10-20 years for a gold mine to produce material that can be refined. The players in the industry nowadays use a range of sophisticated techniques to extract gold and convert it into doré bars, which is an alloy of gold and silver, alongside other impurities. These are then sent for purification, following which the gold is purchased in the form of bars or coins or used in jewelry or for other purposes.
Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts...
Oil futures end higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations for a weekly drop U.S. crude inventories, a day after a broad selloff attributed to jitters around troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande.
In the early days, Canada’s most western province, British Columbia, was built on gold. While there were the famous gold rushes of the Fraser River in 1858 and Barkerville in 1862, there is one gold rush that stands apart from the rest – the Granite Creek gold rush near Princeton, southwest B.C.
New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's energy and mines minister said on Tuesday the government wants to revise the framework for the country's mining industry, redrafting the umbrella law that regulates the sector, as well as the legislation that sets royalty payments. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. Leftist President...
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. Prices were also supported as some OPEC members struggle to raise output...
Among the gold mining sector are the explorers, the producers, and the royalty companies, with each offering different risk profiles. The explorers are the highest-risk with regular capital raises and no guarantees that they’ll build a mine; the producers are medium-risk, with risk dependent on diversification and margins; and the royalty companies are the lowest-risk but offer the least reward. The sweet spot in most cases for returns relative to risk are the producers, given that the royalty companies rarely trade at a discount, even if they do offer safety. In this update, we’ll look at Newmont (NEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), and Orla Mining (ORLA), two producers that are best in breed, and one explorer fully financed to graduate to the producer ranks in December.While the general markets have put up strong year-to-date performances (despite Monday’s sell-off), the precious metals sector has turned in a lifeless performance since January. This has led to the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) lagging the S&P-500 (SPY) by more than 4000 basis points this year and over 5000 basis points since Q3 2020.
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered a bleaker view on exports and output as Asian factory shutdowns caused supply bottlenecks, but maintained its optimism that robust global growth will keep the economic recovery on track. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also brushed aside fears that the...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for the 17th straight month at its September fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%. Nineteen traders and analysts,...
This article was originally published at TopDown Charts. Higher corporate taxes on the horizon and a looming Fed taper have us looking for defensive plays. Valuations and sentiment among gold miners are low, making the case for a short-term play. Investors have given up on this group of stocks as...
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group's main unit said on Wednesday it negotiated a deal with bondholders to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, which helped calm fears of an imminent default that could unleash global financial chaos. China's central bank also injected 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) into the...
Late September means the start of fall and cooler weather in the Northern Hemisphere. As winter approaches, high natural gas prices have been making headlines, especially in the UK and the European Union where demand driven by economic recovery is colliding with supply constraints. On Sept. 20, the price of...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's move to launch new funds to support startups will help companies seeking IPOs, though it could take years before Singapore Exchange (OTC:SPXCY) might become a centre for regional tech listings, according to market players. Despite shaping up as one of Asia's leading finance hubs, Singapore has...
