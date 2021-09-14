CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sporttrade Will Use The Same System NASDAQ Uses To Monitor Trading When It Goes Live In NJ

By Derek Helling
njgamblingsites.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne future New Jersey sports betting app that goes all-in on treating sports bets as commodities has truly fitted itself out with all the bells and whistles necessary to present sports betting in that format. Sporttrade New Jersey will have similar capabilities to monitor trading activity as one of the world’s premier stock exchanges.

www.njgamblingsites.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

This high-growth semiconductor stock has an aggressive P/E ratio right now. This restaurant stock can produce great cash flow and growth if you buy on the dip. This fintech stock is slightly too expensive to be considered a value stock. Stocks are expensive right now, with the S&P 500 price-to-earnings...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS
datasciencecentral.com

Advantages of Using Trading Robots on Quantitative Hedge Funds

"The time will come when no human investment manager will be able to beat the computer," David Siegel (co-founder Two Sigma) Generally, hedge funds engage in investing for the long term rather than day trading. In that context, the investment requires developing a macro or microeconomic thesis, understanding the market, and utilizing this perception to employ a vision, building a position, and then comes the part of holding and managing that position for a while, for a few days to often months.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Sporttrade New Jersey#Nj#New Jerseyans#Bally
cdcgamingreports.com

Nasdaq expands its market tech to sports betting as Sporttrade prepares to launch

Nasdaq Inc. is lending its market technology to the sports-betting industry, allowing users to get in and out of wagers the same way they trade stocks. Fintech company Sporttrade Inc. will use software from New York-based Nasdaq to oversee its sports betting and trading platform, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. The cloud-based software, used by 2,300 companies across the finance industry, will help monitor sports bets to identify irregularities and unusual trading behavior.
GAMBLING
Philadelphia Business Journal

Betting startup Sporttrade teams with Nasdaq to squash insider trading ahead of launch

Sports betting startup Sporttrade is using Nasdaq’s technology to prevent insider trading as it prepares for its launch in the fourth quarter. Sporttrade will use the technology to monitor bets made on its platform, tracking irregular activity that could possibly be nefarious — like insider trading or gambling addiction. The Nasdaq partnership doesn’t come as a surprise, considering former Nasdaq Stock Exchange President Tom Wittman joined the startup’s $36 million funding round in June.
GAMBLING
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney, Netflix and Media Stocks Tumble Amid Market Rout

U.S. media stocks fell sharply as global markets tumbled on Monday. The NASDAQ Exchange fell 2.2 percent to 14,713.90, and the Dow fell 614 points in the market rout to close at 33,970.47, after earlier in the day falling by over 900 points. Traditional media stocks that have sharpened their focus on the streaming space were caught up in the downdraft, but ended the day off their lows for the trading day. That included Walt Disney closing the day at $178.61, down $4.86 or 2.7 percent, while Fox Corp. ended trading at $34.53 down 57 cents or 1.6 percent, and Discovery A...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy