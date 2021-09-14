Michelin's Airless Passenger Car Tires Get Their First Public Outing

You can have all the power in the world, but a well-balanced chassis and a hankering for agility are where true performance lies. Here’s a look at our Top 10 handling cars. What’s a top 10 list if you don’t have a couple of homologation cars mentioned? Built to homologate the Yaris WRC car, the WRC-skilled team of designers and engineers at Tommi Mäkinen Racing focused on perfecting the aerodynamics, weight distribution and weight of the new car – the three qualities essential to achieving the best performance and drivability. Those who opted for the Circuit Pack were given two Torsen limited-slip differentials, allowing for power to be split between each of the four wheels. This car shares more with the WRC car than first thought, and Toyota says it has all the attributes required for owners looking to compete successfully in local rally competitions… interesting.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO