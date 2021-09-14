Michelin's Airless Passenger Car Tires Get Their First Public Outing
And, as the noted, they're simpler -- for example, no air pressure monitors, that (I think) are now required in the U.S. -- and last longer. Once when I was entering freeway ramp which takes 270 degree turn, my tire valve (or whatever they are called) went bad and the tire lost complete pressure. Experience was similar to tire burst. I completely lost the control on the wheel and it got jammed in one extreme position and my car turned 180 degree. Luckily, no one was injured and my car didn't hit any vehicle or anything else. It was only $5 repair cost but a very dangerous incident. So I am happy to see this and will definitely buy when available.slashdot.org
Comments / 0