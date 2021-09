Corn is 4 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 17 to 19 cents lower and wheat is 5 to 11 cents lower. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower at midday Monday with broad commodity weakness to start the week amid harvest progress and unsettled outside markets with issues regarding a large property developer in China. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas and corn costs offsetting the rise in unleaded values and driving demand still tepid. South America will continue with early full season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.

AGRICULTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO