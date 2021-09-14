MSU researchers think ‘outside the block,’ win big at MDA V-Quad competition

STARKVILLE, Miss—For a team of Mississippi State researchers, concrete design isn’t set in stone. Jilei Zhang, Warren S. Thompson Professor of Wood Science and Technology, and a team of MSU Department of Sustainable Bioproducts researchers have rethought the material’s design and cemented their product’s status by participating in the Mississippi Development Authority’s inaugural V-Quad competition, a U.S. Department of Energy-sponsored initiative to boost innovation in the state’s energy and agriculture sectors. Last month, Zhang’s team won $7,500 during the “Pitch in the V-Quad” competition with his patented technology using bio-based waster material to produce graphene for concrete production.