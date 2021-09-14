Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday post Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21.7M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -37% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.9M. Shang-Chi is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood movie during the pandemic after Black Widow ($183.2M), however, don’t worry; the Simu Liu movie will topple the Scarlett Johansson MCU film for that title...

