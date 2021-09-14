CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Romo + NFL Predictions and Picks | SI Media Podcast

By SI Staff
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 355 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Tony Romo. CBS' lead NFL analyst talks about when he decided he wanted to get into broadcasting, when he thought he was good at what he does, how long he wants to call NFL games and whether he listens to broadcasting advice from others. Romo also weighs in on the new 17-game schedule, shares a Bill Parcells' story and reveals what he's like after too many drinks.

