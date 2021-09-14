CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Young Boys winner stuns Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo's second Champions League debut

By By Matias Grez, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring against Swiss team Young Boys. With practically his first touch of the match, the Portuguese forward turned home a stunning ball from international teammate Bruno Fernandes to open his account in this season's competition, with the strike coming 12 years and 132 days after his last United goal in the Champions League.

