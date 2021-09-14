River Road ISD announces free COVID testing for students
The River Road ISD school board held its monthly meeting Monday discussing new COVID-19 policies and a $10,000 donation. District officials announced the opening of free rapid COVID-19 testing for students enrolled at any of the River Road campuses. Parents are required to sign a release form stating that they give the district permission to test a child. The free tests will be available 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.www.amarillo.com
