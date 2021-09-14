River Road ISD announces free COVID testing for students

The School District of La Crosse is now offering COVID testing at every school building, with additional testing opportunities during the week for district families. “As we begin this school year, we are recognizing that COVID will continue to be something we will need to navigate as a school community,” the District said in an email Tuesday to students and families. “One of the most important mitigation strategies we can put into place to keep our community healthy and our students engaged in in-person learning is to ensure that sick individuals stay home and are tested for COVID as quickly as possible.”

