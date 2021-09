PHOTO: A sunny morning above Horns Pond with North and South Horn peaks above. Julie’s pack weighed nearly 30 pounds the first day since food and water weigh a lot. The Appalachian Trail goes over the summits of South Horn, Mount Bigelow-West Peak, Mount Bigelow-Avery Peak. Both Bigelow peaks are on the New England 67 list of 4,000’ mountains. South Horn just under 4000’ makes the New England Hundred Highest list.