CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

4 charged with scamming Michigan, California unemployment agencies out of more than $2M

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people are accused of scamming unemployment agencies in Michigan and California out of more than $2 million. Daeshawn Tamar Posey, 25, of Detroit; Chaz Duane Shields, 33, of Detroit; Cortney Shaquan Shields, 30, a current federal prisoner incarcerated at FCI Allenwood; and Brittany Levett Witherspoon, 25, of Warren, are charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 11

Linda Elmore
6d ago

They Can NOT.. I received a letter saying I owe Unemployment $16.000 & I NEVER received a Penny & I Protested on line, innwriting & faxed 3 months ago.. I neeeeeed my 💵 their crooks they hired took from me.. Im upset to that they NOT had called me yet or wrote me to give what is owed to me... NOOOOT RIGHT OR FAIR

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Posey, CA
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
California Business
City
Boston Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 2#Fci Allenwood#Posey Chaz Shields#Michiganders

Comments / 0

Community Policy