CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery Village, MD

Student Struck in Hit and Run in Front of Montgomery Village Middle School, Minor Injuries Reported

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent Struck in Hit and Run in Front of Montgomery Village Middle School, Minor Injuries Reported. A student was struck at the intersection of Watkins Mill Rd and Centerway Rd in front of Montgomery Village Middle School on Tuesday around 3:15pm as students were leaving for the day. Police and first responders arrived a short time after and took the student to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery Village, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery Village, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Minor Injuries

Comments / 0

Community Policy