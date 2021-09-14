Student Struck in Hit and Run in Front of Montgomery Village Middle School, Minor Injuries Reported
Student Struck in Hit and Run in Front of Montgomery Village Middle School, Minor Injuries Reported. A student was struck at the intersection of Watkins Mill Rd and Centerway Rd in front of Montgomery Village Middle School on Tuesday around 3:15pm as students were leaving for the day. Police and first responders arrived a short time after and took the student to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.mocoshow.com
