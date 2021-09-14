CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What’s behind the Yom Kippur tradition of chicken twirling?

By Lawrence Goodman-Brandeis
Futurity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some 1,000 years, many Ashkenazi Jews have observed the same ritual every Yom Kippur Eve—waving a chicken over their head. The practice is called kapparot (atonements) in Hebrew and “shluggen kappores” in Yiddish. Shluggen means beating or hitting, which is not what the ceremony entails, but probably what it feels like to the chicken.

www.futurity.org

Comments / 10

Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Ashkenazi Jews#Animals#Brandeis University#Jewish#Hasidic#Torah#Talmud#Babylonian#Temple#Gentiles
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Forward

Bless the moon? The case for Yom Kippur’s hardest mitzvah

Yeah, fasting for 25 hours is hard, but the hardest mitzvah of the year doesn’t come until after Yom Kippur is over. For those of us who have made it through several hours of prayer services, stood for all of ne’ilah, and even stayed past the holiday’s final shofar blast, all we want is to inhale some carbohydrates and return home to our precious lives of sin. But then, as soon as the havdalah candle is extinguished, someone cries out the two most dreaded words of the calendar year:
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

Sometimes it’s hard to see that God is at work in our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible’s filled with many good things, but what’s hard to believe are sensational stories about the creation of the world in only seven days, the parting of the Red Sea, or Noah’s Ark and the great flood. God certainly doesn’t do these things in the presence of people today. And if these stories are not true, then it could be that what is told in the same book about Jesus is also not true. — D.T.
RELIGION
illinois.edu

Yom Kippur: What Can Non-Jews Learn From It?

Yom Kippur, also known as the Jewish Day of Atonement, begins at sundown tomorrow. It's considered one of the holiest days in Judaism, and is a day for repentance and atonement for one's personal sins. From whatever background, potential faith or belief system we may ground ourselves in, perhaps the holiday holds lessons for all of us. We were joined by two Illinois rabbis to talk about what Yom Kippur could teach everyone, even those who don't celebrate.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Yom Kippur 2021: When is the holy Jewish festival and what is its significance?

The Jewish festival of Yom Kippur is perceived as the holiest day of the year in Judaism.Taking place just over a week after the Jewish New Year, the festival is commemorated with a day-long fast.The aim of the fast is to encourage Jewish people to reflect on their past year, repent for any wrongdoings and wish for a happy and healthy year ahead.Here is everything you need to know about Yom Kippur:When is it?This year, Yom Kippur starts during the evening of Wednesday 15 September and ends during the evening of Thursday 16 September.The fast, which is observed for approximately...
FESTIVAL
bkreader.com

Yom Kippur: Repentance and Reconciliation

Today is Yom Kippur, when those of the Jewish faith gather to honor the day of atonement and what is considered the holiest day of the year. In the Torah it states, following the sin of the Golden Calf, Moses pleaded with God to forgive the people. Finally on Yom Kippur, atonement was achieved and Moses brought the second set of Tablets down from Mount Sinai.
RELIGION
nationalgeographic.com

Why Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year

This day of atonement marks the end of the Jewish high holy days—and offers a chance for people to change their fate through prayer, repentance, and charity. From guilt to mourning and self-abnegation to resolve, Yom Kippur is the emotional climax of the Jewish faith’s high holy days—a holiday period that kicks off with Rosh Hashanah, the observance of the Jewish New Year.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Israel comes to halt for solemn day of Yom Kippur

Israeli life came to a standstill on Wednesday as Jews marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the most solemn point on their calendar, at sundown.Stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shuts down in Israel for this high holiday, on which the observant fast from sundown on Wednesday until after sunset on Thursday and spend the day in prayer and repentance. For many secular Israeli Jews, it's a day of quiet reflection and introspection spent with family. Streets and highways normally dominated by traffic empty and turn into bicycle-filled thoroughfares. The Israeli police said in...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The Cry On Yom Kippur

There’s an old and totally apocryphal story about the nineteenth century French Jewish aristocrat Baron de Rothschild, whose wife was in her bedroom with a nurse, in the last stages of delivery while he was sitting downstairs playing a game of cards with his friends. Suddenly they heard her cry, “Mon Dieu, Mon Dieu.”
RELIGION
TBR News Media

A Yom Kippur reflection: How to change the past

“I shouldn’t have…” “If only I’d known…” Whether it’s an outright wrong, an unwise decision or a missed opportunity, we humans tend to harp on the past, often to the detriment, or even paralysis, of our present endeavors and future potentials. Some would advise us to let bygones be bygones...
RELIGION
montecitojournal.net

The Cannabis Kings Meet Yom Kippur

I am not a religiously observant Jew, but on Thursday, September 16, I have an appointment with God. Yom Kippur — the Day of Atonement — is a once-a-year thing, a standing appointment, and it is important to me. I have kept it on the steps of a temple in France, on a Greek Island, in Prague, wherever I am. When I am in Santa Barbara, the night before, at sunset, I go to the synagogue to hear a chant called Kol Nidre.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
Teen Vogue

Yom Kippur: What to Know About Judaism’s Holiest Day of the Year

The High Holy Day of Yom Kippur dates back to Biblical times, and it is still honored today as the holiest day of the year in Judaism. The first Yom Kippur was held at Mount Sinai, where the Israelites fled after their exodus from Egypt. Jewish tradition states that at Mount Sinai, G-d* gave the Hebrew prophet Moses the Ten Commandments, two sacred tablets.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy