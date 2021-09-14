Crossroads Hog Dumping Mystery; Dangerous and Disgusting
By Ingra
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
7 days ago
Someone is dumping wild hogs that they have killed on the side of the road in Victoria and experts tell us it's not only disgusting, but it's dangerous too. The first questions are obvious. Who would do this and why?. Hunting hogs is legal in Texas, but properly disposing of...
Imagine waking up in the morning and getting news that your fur-baby died overnight. This is what happened in Georgetown Texas in an overnight fire at a dog boarding facility, A fire broke out on Saturday night at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. According to KVUE in Austin, Twenty-five firefighters responded to the fire after the department received multiple 911 calls of flames at the resort at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Saturday.
The border crisis is getting serious enough that even our county, Victoria County has found it a necessity to make a disaster declaration. Yesterday Victoria County Judge, Judge Ben Zeller signed a Disaster Declaration for Victoria County. You can read the Disaster Declaration and resolutions in their entirety here. In...
A Regional Infusion Center to help treat COVID-19 patients in Golden Crescent Region of Texas will open to the public this week in Victoria. Good news for COVID patients in Victoria County. The State of Texas is opening 17 regional infusion centers and Victoria County is one of those counties.
Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
One of Texas's most anticipated river celebrations, the Day of the Dead river parade in San Antonio is back on schedule and back in person. After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, one of the most anticipated Dias De Los Muertos celebrations in San Antonio, the Day of the Dead River Parade, in downtown SA has gotten the green light to go on as scheduled and in person on October 29th, 2021.
In a recent video posted by the Victoria Police Department, Office Kneif announced that Victoria PD would soon be conducting a special operation about school buses. So now would be a good time to revisit how to navigate a stopped bus so you don't get fined because it's EXPENSIVE! If you fail to stop for a school bus you will be fined the amount of $810.00.
This might be the creepiest Halloween article title of all time, 'Shrunken Heads Found in Halloween Punch in Texas.'. Luckily for you the reader, it isn't true. Shrunken heads are being found EVERYWHERE in punch this Halloween. Soooo what the hello is this shrunken heads in Halloween punch thing all...
The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic of conversation. The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic amongst folks throughout the nation, but now that San Antonio has raised a billboard advocating strongly against the vaccine, eyebrows and temperatures are being raised. What's the controversial billboard topic?
This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
One place on every " Texas Halloween To-Do" list that keeps coming up is Scream Hollow in Smithville and it looks TRULY TERRIFYING!. Scream Hollow in Smithville Texas is on every 'Texas Halloween To-Do' list I could find! Just google 'Scariest Texas Halloween Attractions. Told ya. It's 20 acres of terror.
You hear so many people say, 'I can't wait to leave this town' when referring to Victoria I am not one of them! I was born here and I ain't going anywhere. Not only is it home to Victoria’s Great Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which is considered one of the best in the Country. Victoria is one of the oldest cities in Texas and has a wealth of fascinating history and a number of important historic sites including many that are in still use today.
It seems inclement weather brings out the crazy. People do wild things like bombard stores, drain gas stations, and make other interesting decisions. Right here in Victoria had a unique visitor right as Hurricane Nicholas hit land in Texas. Roaming Around Victoria. We reported a Michael Myers spotting along Galveston...
A heartbreaking image has emerged from the CBP South Texas Twitter page. The photo shows a toddler and a baby found in some bushes. As reported by ABC 13 in Houston, Under the baby's carrier, Border Patrol agents found a note that said the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were siblings from Honduras. Here is the miraculous part. Neither child was in need of medical attention. They were taken to be processed in Uvalde. This is another heartbreaking story coming from the border crises.
Aransas Pass law enforcement walked into a horrific scene Wednesday evening. Department of Public Safety contacted the Aransas Pass Sheriffs Department after some severe events were brought to their attention. Concerning and urgent reports were made regarding a youth male who had posted disturbing and graphic photos on his social media page.
Otters!!! Yes, otter fans that live in Houston today is your day! I was a bit creeped out at first because at first look it looked like a big snakes. I'm not a snake fan. Otters, however, I'm a fan! From way back when Emmit Otter had his "Jug Band Christmas" to my kids watching "PB&J Otter" in the early days of Disney Junior, I always thought otters were pretty cool. Apparently a lot of Houstonians do to, on my friend Chris Alan's Houstonians facebook page there were plenty of great reactions...like "Get otter here! Sorry, couldn’t help myself. lol Pretty cool. Wonder how they got here." Other folks just enjoyed the cuteness with comments like "Omgggggg i love this so much" and "I Want One."
Standing at the sink, she wonders just how much water she uses to wash the dishes. He is in the driveway washing his car and wondering the very same thing. The City of Victoria now offers utility customers a way to can monitor their water usage AND as a bonus, be notified of potential leaks by signing up for WaterWise, the City’s water monitoring service, at no additional cost. Yep, it's free!
The Crossroads caught a break after forecasts predicted some pretty hefty stuff as Tropical Storm Nicholas upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached land in Texas. Luckily for the Crossroads, Nicholas took a last-minute turn and we managed to get very minimal effects. The Calm Before the Storm.
There has been another #NOTJIMCANTORE sighting in Victoria! If you remember back to last year, we were introduced to #NOTJIMCANTORE. Victoria resident Cody Shugart brought a comedic spin to Storm reporting in the Crossroads during Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall near Port Mansfield. He is now giving us play-by-play of the approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Texas is full of so many traditions and unique traits about the state. Tried and true There are lots of things outsiders just don't get about Texas. There are tons of things we love that outsiders just don't get. That's alright though, we can break it down right now. Being...
It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since that horrific tragedy of 9/11. I still remember exactly what I was doing when the planes hit those towers. My wife was feeding our brand new baby girl. I was thinking, what kind of world did we bring my daughter into? I am also sure a lot of you remember what you were doing as well.
