Crossroads Hog Dumping Mystery; Dangerous and Disgusting

By Ingra
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 7 days ago
Someone is dumping wild hogs that they have killed on the side of the road in Victoria and experts tell us it's not only disgusting, but it's dangerous too. The first questions are obvious. Who would do this and why?. Hunting hogs is legal in Texas, but properly disposing of...

